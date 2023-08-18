Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,656,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,768. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

