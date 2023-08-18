ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 136,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,093. The firm has a market cap of $927.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 292,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

