Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 138,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,464. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $315,707. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.