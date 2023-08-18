Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.09. 829,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

