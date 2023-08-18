Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,705 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

