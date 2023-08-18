Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,847 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

