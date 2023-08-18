Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,510. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

