Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.50. 3,368,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

