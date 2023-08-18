Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF alerts:

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KEMQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 5,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.