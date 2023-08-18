Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

