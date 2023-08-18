Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $854,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. 1,308,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

