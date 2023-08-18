Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $285,900.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00.

PRTA stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 696,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,705. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

