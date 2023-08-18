Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.05.

PEG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 752,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

