Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBYI. TheStreet upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th.

PBYI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 29,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,585 shares of company stock valued at $366,544. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

