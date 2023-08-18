Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

