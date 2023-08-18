Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.73 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

