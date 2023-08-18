Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised by Analyst

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRCL opened at $43.58 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

