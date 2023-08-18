Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 374.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 24.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CarMax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.