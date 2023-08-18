Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,132,000 after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.