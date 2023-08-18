Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NiSource Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NiSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

