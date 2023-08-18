Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Paul J. Fego Sells 4,208 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

