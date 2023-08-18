Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.6 %

AMD opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.