Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $275.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

