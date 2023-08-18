Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $643,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.45 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

