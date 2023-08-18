Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $565,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $351.61 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average of $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

