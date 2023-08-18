Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $685,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 115.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

