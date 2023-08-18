Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $520,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,840.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $485.35 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $494.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

