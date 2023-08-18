Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

