Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,655,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,555,000 after acquiring an additional 534,211 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.98. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

