Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $227.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00008371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $227.73 million and $27.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.83 or 0.06383843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.