Quadrise (LON:QED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.02). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 827,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.38.

In other news, insider Andy Morrison sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,445.26). Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

