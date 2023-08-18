Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KWR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of KWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.09. 13,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.84. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.21%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

