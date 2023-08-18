QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $150.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

