Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,167. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after acquiring an additional 353,077 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

