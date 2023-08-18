Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $861.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.42. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

