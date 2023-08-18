Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.18

Quantum (QUA) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $235.18 and $23.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,125.76 or 1.00100262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000031 USD and is down -27.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

