Quantum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.29 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $173.57 and approximately $11.29 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.65 or 1.00065695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000031 USD and is down -27.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

