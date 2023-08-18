Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 6,362 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $46,060.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,213,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,694.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Quest Resource Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
