QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

QNST stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 181,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

