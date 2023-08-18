Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 310,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 191,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

QUIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

