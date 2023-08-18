Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.06 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $33.06 million and $2.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003279 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008625 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

