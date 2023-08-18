Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

