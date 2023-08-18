Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Raymond James by 198.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

