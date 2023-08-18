Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,114. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

