Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mercer International (MERC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) recently:

8/9/2023 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/8/2023 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2023 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2023 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from $10.00 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Mercer International Trading Up 2.1 %

MERC opened at $8.46 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mercer International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Mercer International by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

