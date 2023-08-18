Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alkami Technology (ALKT)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/10/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2023 – Alkami Technology is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2023 – Alkami Technology is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Alkami Technology Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 208,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.