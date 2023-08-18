Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alkami Technology (ALKT)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Alkami Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Alkami Technology is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Alkami Technology is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 208,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

