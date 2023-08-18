Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 846,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 55.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

