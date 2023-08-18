Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RGS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Regis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.