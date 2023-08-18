Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 509,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.47.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

