Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2,616.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 694,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 669,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 61,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,532,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in CVS Health by 133.6% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

